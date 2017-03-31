Blue Edge Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSEEuropean, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Altria Group Inc, Sells SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, Gilead Sciences Inc Richmond, VA, based Investment company Blue Edge Capital, LLC buys Vanguard FTSEEuropean, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Altria Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Lowe's Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth, Philip Morris International Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value, sells SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Edge Capital, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Blue Edge Capital, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $191 million.

