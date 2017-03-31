Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Information Tech ETF - DNQ, Vanguard Financials ETF - DNQ, Allergan PLC, Sells Vanguard Energy, Philip Morris International Inc, ProShares Short S&P500 Investment company Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC buys Vanguard Information Tech ETF - DNQ, Vanguard Financials ETF - DNQ, Allergan PLC, Vodafone Group PLC, National Oilwell Varco Inc, Xylem Inc, Silver Wheaton Corp, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, Starbucks Corp, iShares Core S&P 500, sells Vanguard Energy, Philip Morris International Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Coca-Cola Co, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $133 million.

