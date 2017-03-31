Archford Capital Strategies, LLC Buys Apple Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, AstraZeneca PLC, Sells Reynolds American Inc, Vanguard Industrials ETF - DNQ, Philip Morris International Inc Swansea, IL, based Investment company Archford Capital Strategies, LLC buys Apple Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, AstraZeneca PLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Boeing Co, Ameren Corp, Amgen Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial, sells Reynolds American Inc, Vanguard Industrials ETF - DNQ, Philip Morris International Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC owns 718 stocks with a total value of $256 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.