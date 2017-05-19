Appeal court rejects cigarette makers' arguments in smoking lawsuit
More than a decade after the Florida Supreme Court opened the floodgates for lawsuits against tobacco companies, an Atlanta-based appeals court this week rejected arguments that could have helped shield cigarette makers in legal battles about smoking-related illnesses and deaths. The full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
