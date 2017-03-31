Washington Trust Bank Buys Altria Group, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Johnson & Johnson, SPDR S&P International SmallCap Spokane, WA, based Investment company Washington Trust Bank buys Altria Group, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples, Eli Lilly and Co, Occidental Petroleum, Cincinnati Financial, FirstEnergy, Monsanto Co, Motorola Solutions, Welltower, Coca-Cola Co, sells Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Johnson & Johnson, SPDR S&P International SmallCap, Boeing Co, Chevron during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Trust Bank.

