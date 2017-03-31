Washington Trust Bank Buys Altria Group, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples, Eli Lilly ...
Washington Trust Bank Buys Altria Group, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Johnson & Johnson, SPDR S&P International SmallCap Spokane, WA, based Investment company Washington Trust Bank buys Altria Group, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples, Eli Lilly and Co, Occidental Petroleum, Cincinnati Financial, FirstEnergy, Monsanto Co, Motorola Solutions, Welltower, Coca-Cola Co, sells Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Johnson & Johnson, SPDR S&P International SmallCap, Boeing Co, Chevron during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Trust Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|857
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|334
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Apr 11
|Deb
|97
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Apr 8
|TobaccoKing
|28
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC