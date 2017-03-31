Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Las Vegas Sands, Facebook, Sells Philip ...

New York, NY, based Investment company Vontobel Asset Management Inc buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Las Vegas Sands, Facebook, Nike, Casey's General Stores, Dollar Tree, Adobe Systems, The Home Depot, PepsiCo, China Biologic Products, sells Philip Morris International, Reynolds American, Altria Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. As of 2017-03-31, Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $11.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

