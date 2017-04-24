Virginia Attorney General Herring pushes for Universal Background Checks
Herring, who is beholden to Michael Bloomberg and various gun-control groups, is pushing a petition on Universal Background Checks . "Yet Republican lawmakers still do nothing to reduce gun violence," while not mentioning that the Governor vetoed Republican bills that would have provided real safety to those with Protective Orders and also provided free gun-training to victims of domestic violence! Recent polling shows that Virginians overwhelmingly favor universal background checks, with 94% of respondents supporting them! That is not a typo.
