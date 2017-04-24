Tobacco Rebounds as Prices Rise Despite Fewer Smokers
Tobacco revenue has rebounded in America despite the fact that fewer people are smoking and smoking areas are as restricted as ever. According to the Euromonitor, an independent market-research firm, Americans spent more on cigarettes than soda and beer combined from retail stores in 2016, the Wall Street Journal reported .
