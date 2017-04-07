The Right's Selective Enforcement of ...

The Right's Selective Enforcement of Criminal Law

On March 22, organizations led by Charles and David Koch, who have made tens of billions of dollars from the environmentally toxic business that they inherited from their father , issued a lucrative offer to Republican congressmen: vote against Rep. Paul Ryan's healthcare bill in exchange for generous 2018 campaign donations. Naturally, the flip-side of their offer was a threat: vote for the bill and we give you nothing.

