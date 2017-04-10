The Moscow Court dismisses Philip Morris Brands Sarl's...
The Moscow City Arbitration Court has confirmed it's rejected a bid by tobacco company Philip Morris Philip Morris Brands Sarl, a subsidiary of Philip Morris International, to sue the Armenian Grand Tobacco over "confusing similarity of packaging" between its product with a trademark Marlboro and Ararat produced by the Armenian company. Russian "Komsomolskaya Pravda" newspaper reports that Philip Morris Brands Sarl, the owner of the Marlboro brand, filed a lawsuit in 2016, arguing the packaging design of Grand Tobacco's Ararat impinges on their trademark intellectual property due to 'confusing similarity' of the products.
