Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Strategy Asset Managers Llc buys Chevron, Philip Morris International, Eaton PLC, sells Macy's, The Kraft Heinz Co, Coca-Cola Co, SPDR S&P 500, Kimberly-Clark during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategy Asset Managers Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $460 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.