Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP Buys Aetna, SPDR S&P 4a a Mid Cap Growth ...

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP Buys Aetna, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - 68,112 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holdings in Aetna Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $125.56.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.