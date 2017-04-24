Richard Tatum v. RJR Pension Investment Committee RJR Employee...
RICHARD G. TATUM, individually and on behalf of a class of all other persons similarly situated, Plaintiff - Appellant, v. RJR PENSION INVESTMENT COMMITTEE; RJR EMPLOYEE BENEFITS COMMITTEE; R. J. REYNOLDS TOBACCO HOLDINGS, INC.; R. J. REYNOLDS TOBACCO COMPANY, Defendants - Appellees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 23
|HLA_2000
|858
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 19
|Rusty cowboy
|335
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC