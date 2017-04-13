Reynolds American (RAI) Receiving Som...

Reynolds American (RAI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Media headlines about Reynolds American have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) 18 hr Big Dipper 199
How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06) 18 hr Big Dipper 857
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) 18 hr Big Dipper 50
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 18 hr Big Dipper 334
Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06) Thu Regretful Guy 518
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) Apr 11 Deb 97
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Apr 8 TobaccoKing 28
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,263 • Total comments across all topics: 280,306,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC