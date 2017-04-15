Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) Raised ...

Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) Raised to "Hold" at Vetr Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage presently has a $61.64 price target on the stock. Vetr 's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the company's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Apr 14 Big Dipper 199
How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06) Apr 14 Big Dipper 857
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Apr 14 Big Dipper 50
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Apr 14 Big Dipper 334
Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06) Apr 13 Regretful Guy 518
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) Apr 11 Deb 97
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Apr 8 TobaccoKing 28
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC