Review: "Beautiful: The Carol King Musical" at Altria Theatre
It tells the story of two legendary songwriting couples -- King and husband Gerry Goffin and friends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil -- who formed a healthy competition while cranking out hits in the 1960s and 1970s. So you know warm blasts of nostalgia are always right around the corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 23
|HLA_2000
|858
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 19
|Rusty cowboy
|335
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC