Report: Trump Picks Businessman Howard Lorber For Holocaust Memorial Council
The 68-year-old Jewish businessman later served as an economic adviser on Trump's presidential campaign. Congress established the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council in 1980 to commemorate the Holocaust and raise money for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, Trump will deliver public remarks as part of the museum's annual Days of Remembrance ceremony - a day after Holocaust Memorial Day is observed in Israel - in the U.S. Capitol rotunda.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Mon
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 23
|HLA_2000
|858
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 19
|Rusty cowboy
|335
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
