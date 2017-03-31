Niskayuna, NY, based Investment company Reilly Herbert Faulkner III buys Cintas, Altria Group, sells Charles Schwab during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III. As of 2017-03-31, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owns 44 stocks with a total value of $156 million.

