Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, Philip Morris International, ...
Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC buys Coca-Cola Co, Philip Morris International, AutoZone, Deere, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Alaska Air Group, Athene Holding, The Home Depot, Bloomin Brands, McDonald's, sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Target, Qualcomm, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Delta Air Lines during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owns 348 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
