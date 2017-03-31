Portfolio Solutions, LLC Buys WisdomT...

Portfolio Solutions, LLC Buys WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund, iShares Core S&P ...

Troy, MI, based Investment company Portfolio Solutions, LLC buys WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap, 3M Co, Altria Group, Public Service Enterprise Group, Verizon Communications, Apple, iShares Select Dividend, iShares Russell 2000, iShares Russell Mid-Cap, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity, Schwab US Aggregate Bond, iShares California Muni Bond, PowerShares High Yieldorate Bond Portfolio, Schwab U.S. TIPs during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Solutions, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Portfolio Solutions, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $707 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

