Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.
Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,902 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,619 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Fit2Serve
|40
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|HLA_2000
|858
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 19
|Rusty cowboy
|335
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Apr 11
|Deb
|97
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC