Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Asset Management LLC
Lebenthal Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Zaoxa
|198
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|TobaccoKing
|28
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Fri
|_Willow_T
|49
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 2
|Daniel lee
|17
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 2
|Cope69
|332
|Copenhagen Strait vs. Grizzly Strait (Aug '12)
|Apr 1
|Copenheaven Dipper
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC