Philip Morris Files Product Application With FDA
Philip Morris International Inc. filed a Premarket Tobacco Product Application for its electronically heated tobacco product with the With this application, the tobacco giant is looking for the necessary authorization to sell the product in the U.S. Once the U.S. worldwide cigarette and tobacco producer's requested marketing order has been granted by the FDA, Altria "would be responsible for commercializing and marketing the product in the U.S. under the terms of a licensing agreement with Philip Morris," the company says . This will produce a positive impact on Philip Morris' revenue.
