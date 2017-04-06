Park National Corp OH Acquires 10 Sha...

Park National Corp OH Acquires 10 Shares of Reynolds American, Inc.

Park National Corp OH increased its position in Reynolds American, Inc. by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period.

