Obama to visit Richmond this fall asa Read Story The Associated Press
Obama is scheduled to speak at the Richmond Forum on Nov. 18. Organizers say Obama will present remarks and participate in a question-and-answer session. The former president's speech will open the 32nd season of the Richmond Forum , a speaker series held at the Altria Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|4 hr
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|HLA_2000
|858
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 19
|Rusty cowboy
|335
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Apr 11
|Deb
|97
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC