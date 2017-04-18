Obama to visit Richmond this fall asa...

Obama to visit Richmond this fall asa Read Story The Associated Press

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Obama is scheduled to speak at the Richmond Forum on Nov. 18. Organizers say Obama will present remarks and participate in a question-and-answer session. The former president's speech will open the 32nd season of the Richmond Forum , a speaker series held at the Altria Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) 4 hr Slick Wiener Oreilly 41
How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06) 10 hr HLA_2000 858
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Apr 19 Rusty cowboy 335
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Apr 14 Big Dipper 199
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Apr 14 Big Dipper 50
Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06) Apr 13 Regretful Guy 518
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) Apr 11 Deb 97
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,511,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC