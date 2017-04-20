NYC Mayor de Blasio Proposes Raising ...

NYC Mayor de Blasio Proposes Raising Cigarette Pack Price to $13

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city council proposed raising the minimum price of pack of cigarettes to $13, reducing the number of tobacco retailers and banning the sale of tobacco products at more than 550 pharmacies. The legislative package may reduce the number of smokers in the most populous U.S. city by 160,000 over the next three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Wed Rusty cowboy 335
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Apr 14 Big Dipper 199
How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06) Apr 14 Big Dipper 857
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Apr 14 Big Dipper 50
Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06) Apr 13 Regretful Guy 518
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) Apr 11 Deb 97
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Apr 8 TobaccoKing 28
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC