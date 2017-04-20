NYC Mayor de Blasio Proposes Raising Cigarette Pack Price to $13
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city council proposed raising the minimum price of pack of cigarettes to $13, reducing the number of tobacco retailers and banning the sale of tobacco products at more than 550 pharmacies. The legislative package may reduce the number of smokers in the most populous U.S. city by 160,000 over the next three years.
