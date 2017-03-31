North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Universal, Sells The ...
Investment company North Point Portfolio Managers Corp buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Universal, sells The Valspar, International Paper Co, Matson, Illinois Tool Works during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp. As of 2017-03-31, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp owns 82 stocks with a total value of $555 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
