Investment company North Point Portfolio Managers Corp buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Universal, sells The Valspar, International Paper Co, Matson, Illinois Tool Works during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp. As of 2017-03-31, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp owns 82 stocks with a total value of $555 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

