Nigeria: Standards Authority Sends Alerts on Illegal Flavoured Cigarettes

5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A few months after the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth International , notified the Nigerian government that Philip Morris International was flooding the country with "unlicensed, tax-not-paid" cigarettes, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria has raised the alarm over attempts by another tobacco manufacturing company to begin the distribution of illegally imported cigarettes in the country. The move is in contravention of government's efforts to curb the influx of illicit cigarettes, and resuscitating the nation's economy by discouraging the importation of goods that are sufficiently produced locally.

