Nigeria: Standards Authority Sends Alerts on Illegal Flavoured Cigarettes
A few months after the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth International , notified the Nigerian government that Philip Morris International was flooding the country with "unlicensed, tax-not-paid" cigarettes, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria has raised the alarm over attempts by another tobacco manufacturing company to begin the distribution of illegally imported cigarettes in the country. The move is in contravention of government's efforts to curb the influx of illicit cigarettes, and resuscitating the nation's economy by discouraging the importation of goods that are sufficiently produced locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|857
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|334
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Apr 11
|Deb
|97
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Apr 8
|TobaccoKing
|28
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC