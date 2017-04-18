New Tory MSP sold 30,000 of tobacco s...

New Tory MSP sold 30,000 of tobacco shares days after being sworn in

3 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

SCOTLAND's newest MSP sold nearly A 30,000 of shares in a tobacco company days after he was sworn in at Holyrood . Tory accountant Bill Bowman has also seen the value of his investment portfolio soar to over A 600,000 since becoming a member of the Scottish Parliament .

