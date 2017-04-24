McDonnell on the Rolex: 'I'm a Seiko and Timex guy'
Bob and Maureen McDonnell attended a reception in December at the Republican Party of Virginia's annual Advance, held at the Richmond Omni.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Sat
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 19
|Rusty cowboy
|335
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC