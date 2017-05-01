Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 104,700 Shares of Reynolds American, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 187,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,700 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Sat
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 19
|Rusty cowboy
|335
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC