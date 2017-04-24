Loaded, Well-Preserved 1971 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Asks $1.3 Million
The car was originally purchased by Zach "Dr. Zacho" Reynolds, the heir to the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco fortune. According to RK Motors Charlotte, Reynolds had an insatiable appetite for fast cars and motorcycles and virtually unlimited funds, which is what produced the Hemi 'Cuda you see here.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Mon
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 23
|HLA_2000
|858
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 19
|Rusty cowboy
|335
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
