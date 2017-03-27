Is 2017 The Year Of Japan Tobacco's Acquisition Of Imperial Tobacco?
Rumors that JAPAY may acquire IMMBY have swirled around for some time now, yet some analysts argue 2017 could be the year it actually happens. The strategic sense for them to combine is certainly obvious as is the ability of JAPAY to finance any such approach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|17 hr
|Daniel lee
|17
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|22 hr
|Cope69
|332
|Copenhagen Strait vs. Grizzly Strait (Aug '12)
|Sat
|Copenheaven Dipper
|12
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|34
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Mar 25
|eli
|47
|Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|4
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Copeman
|644
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC