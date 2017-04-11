Insider Selling: Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock
Vector Group Ltd Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|Deb
|97
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 9
|Zaoxa
|198
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Apr 8
|TobaccoKing
|28
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 7
|_Willow_T
|49
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 2
|Daniel lee
|17
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 2
|Cope69
|332
