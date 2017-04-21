Hinting At Support, Obama Calls Centrist French Presidential Candidate Macron

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed on Wednesday to end the fear of terrorism in France and stamp out the "poison" of Islamic radicals, holding her final rally in the southern port city of Marseille, where police arrested two men a day earlier on suspicion of plotting an attack around this weekend's vote. The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for this Sunday, while the run-off is set for May 7. The new hardline tack has gained approval from her fans, with many at the Marseille rally chanting "la France aux francais" , an old slogan associated with the xenophobia and anti-Semitism that infected the Front National when it was led by Mr Le Pen.

