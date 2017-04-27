Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.109 Million Stake in Reynolds American, Inc.
Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.
