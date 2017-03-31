Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd Buys...

Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd Buys Enbridge, Advanced Micro Devices, L' Technologies, ...

London, X0, based Investment company Gulf International Bank Ltd buys Enbridge, Advanced Micro Devices, L3 Technologies, Colony NorthStar, Analog Devices, Regency Centers, Plains GP Holdings LP, Parsley Energy, Philip Morris International, Altria Group, sells Spectra Energy, St Jude Medical, Linear Technology, TechnipFMC PLC, Harman International Industries during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gulf International Bank Ltd. As of 2017-03-31, Gulf International Bank Ltd owns 679 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

