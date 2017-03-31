Equitec Specialists, Llc Buys T-Mobile US, Black Hills, American Tower, Sells Ramco-Gershenson ...

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Equitec Specialists, Llc buys T-Mobile US, Black Hills, American Tower, EPR Properties, Universal, Virtus Investment Partners, Allergan PLC, General Motors Co, Time, SPDR S&P 500, sells Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, Rayonier Advanced Materials, WPX Energy, JPMorgan Chase, Frontier Communications during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitec Specialists, Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Equitec Specialists, Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $302 million.

