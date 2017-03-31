Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Facebook, Qualcomm, CVS Health, Sells Altria Group, NextEra ...

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Cullinan Associates Inc buys Facebook, Qualcomm, CVS Health, Philip Morris International, United Technologies, Starbucks, Verizon Communications, Cerner, Affiliated Managers Group, Square, sells Altria Group, NextEra Energy, Deere, JPMorgan Chase, Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullinan Associates Inc. As of 2017-03-31, Cullinan Associates Inc owns 183 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

