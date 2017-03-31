Cohen Lawrence B Buys Salesforce.com, Newell Brands, United Technologies, Sells SPDR S&P ...

Cohen Lawrence B Buys Salesforce.com,...

Boston, MA, based Investment company Cohen Lawrence B buys Salesforce.com, Newell Brands, United Technologies, Danaher, Philip Morris International, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Pfizer, The Travelers, Lowe's, sells SPDR S&P 500, Xilinx, Abbott Laboratories, Emerson Electric Co, Corning during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Lawrence B. As of 2017-03-31, Cohen Lawrence B owns 74 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

