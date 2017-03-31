CB&T Wealth Management Buys iShares Russell -a a a Growth, iShares Russell ...

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company CB&T Wealth Management buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth, iShares Russell 1000 Value, iShares Russell Mid-cap Value, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Philip Morris International during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CB&T Wealth Management. As of 2017-03-31, CB&T Wealth Management owns 29 stocks with a total value of $79 million.

