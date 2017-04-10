British American Tobacco to Invest In...

British American Tobacco to Invest In Bulgaria Over EUR 1M

The second largest tobacco company according to its shares on the world market - British American Tobacco announced that it has made substantial investments in Bulgaria and that it is signing contracts for the purchasing of leading brands from Bulgartabak , BNR reported. The value of the deal is over EUR 100M and reflects Bulgaria's growing reputation as a country preferred by foreign investors.

