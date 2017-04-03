British American-Reynolds American Deal Approved in Japan
London-based British American Tobacco 's aquisition deal with Reynolds American Inc. has overcome another obstacle that prevented its completion. In a press release Wednesday, Reynolds American announced Japanese regulators had granted British American unconditional antitrust approval in regard to its proposed deal.
