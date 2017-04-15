BATS gets Japanese clearance for Reynolds deal
British American Tobacco has received unconditional antitrust approval from Japanese authorities for its proposed acquisition of Reynolds American. The company received antitrust clearance from US authorities last month, so all conditions related to antitrust approvals have now been met.
