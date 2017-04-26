BAT plans to move to quarterly dividends from 2018
British American Tobacco PLC said Wednesday it plans to move to quarterly dividend payments next year, with the first declared in February 2018 alongside its 2017 earnings. The owner of Dunhill and Lucky Strike added that as part of the transition, it will declare an extra interim dividend this December, payable next February and calculated as 25% of the total cash dividend paid in 2017.
