Barings LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group Inc
Barings LLC increased its stake in Altria Group Inc by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,070 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Sun
|Daniel lee
|17
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 2
|Cope69
|332
|Copenhagen Strait vs. Grizzly Strait (Aug '12)
|Apr 1
|Copenheaven Dipper
|12
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|34
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Mar 25
|eli
|47
|Dip onto airplane(underage) (Jul '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|4
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Copeman
|644
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC