Acute exposure to Vype vapor has limi...

Acute exposure to Vype vapor has limited impact on gene expression in human lung cells

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: EurekAlert!

New research shows that at equivalent or higher doses of nicotine, acute exposure to e-cigarette vapour has very limited impact on gene expression compared to cigarette smoke. The human genome has tens of thousands of genes, and the profile of genes that are switched on and off can be used to understand whether exposure to an aerosol has had a toxic effect Scientists at British American Tobacco used nicotine as a reference point and exposed MucilAir, a realistic in vitro 3D model of a human airway, to e-cigarette vapour and cigarette smoke to assess their comparative effect on gene expression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 15 hr Rusty cowboy 335
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Apr 14 Big Dipper 199
How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06) Apr 14 Big Dipper 857
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Apr 14 Big Dipper 50
Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06) Apr 13 Regretful Guy 518
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) Apr 11 Deb 97
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Apr 8 TobaccoKing 28
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC