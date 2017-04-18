Acute exposure to Vype vapor has limited impact on gene expression in human lung cells

New research shows that at equivalent or higher doses of nicotine, acute exposure to e-cigarette vapour has very limited impact on gene expression compared to cigarette smoke. The human genome has tens of thousands of genes, and the profile of genes that are switched on and off can be used to understand whether exposure to an aerosol has had a toxic effect Scientists at British American Tobacco used nicotine as a reference point and exposed MucilAir, a realistic in vitro 3D model of a human airway, to e-cigarette vapour and cigarette smoke to assess their comparative effect on gene expression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.