Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap, Vanguard ...
St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Acropolis Investment Management, LLC buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond, Abbott Laboratories, Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF - DNQ, iShares National Muni Bond, Philip Morris International, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, iShares Microcap, sells St Jude Medical, iShares TIPS Bond, Target, CVS Health, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
