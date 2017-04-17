$0.57 EPS Expected for Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) This Quarter
Equities analysts predict that Reynolds American, Inc. will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds American's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|857
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|334
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Apr 11
|Deb
|97
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Apr 8
|TobaccoKing
|28
