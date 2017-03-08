Vector Group Ltd (VGR) to Issue Quart...

Vector Group Ltd (VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Vector Group Ltd declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, March 30th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vintage Scripto Butane Lighter (Mar '09) Tue connortn 19
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Mar 6 Refer box 27
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Mar 6 glen 75
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Mar 4 Blackmamba 21
Dip Mar 2 Andrew 1
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Mar 2 DipskyJr 330
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Mar 2 Mike s 401
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC